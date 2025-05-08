Gaza Gov’t warns against Israeli isolation camps in Gaza similar to Nazi ghettos

The Gaza government on Wednesday warned of Israeli plans to establish forced isolation camps for Palestinians, comparing them to Nazi-era ghettos, under the pretext of organising aid distribution promoted by Tel Aviv, Anadolu reports.

The Government confirmed that it would address these plans as an “extension of the genocide” that has been going on in the Gaza Strip for 19 months.

In a press statement, the Government Media Office said: “We categorically reject the occupation’s plans to establish forced isolation camps resembling the Nazi ghettos, by controlling humanitarian aid and distributing it through a systematic segregation strategy, which violates all principles of international law.”

The statement described the Israeli plans as “an inhumane and unacceptable model by all standards,” and added that such plans contradict international law, justice, and human dignity.

It further stressed that “the Palestinian people, with all their components, will confront these criminal plans that aim to turn humanitarian aid into a tool of siege, starvation, and submission.”

The Gaza government called on the international community, along with all United Nations, humanitarian, rights-based and legal organisations, to take urgent and immediate action to stop what it described as “a continuing farce” and to end “the systematic chaos carried out by the occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip.”

In addition, the statement urged Arab and Islamic countries to “assume their historic and humanitarian responsibilities by taking a firm and swift stance that history will remember, to save the Palestinian people in Gaza and put an end to the ongoing genocide, starvation, and forced isolation.”

