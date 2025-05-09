Iraq PM reaffirms PKK designation as ‘banned group’ 

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani reiterated his country’s firm position regarding the designation of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) as a banned group under Iraqi law.

This came during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held in Ankara yesterday.

“According to the Iraqi constitution, we do not allow any party to use Iraqi territory to attack neighbouring countries,” an Iraqi government statement quoted Al-Sudani as saying.

“We emphasise the importance of coordination and cooperation in the security field and the exchange of information, in a manner that preserves Iraqi national sovereignty within the framework of international law. We also welcome the path represented by the political process and the disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK),” he added in reference to his meeting with Erdogan.

Al-Sudani said he also discussed with the Turkish president the water issue, explaining that bilateral committees are continuing their meetings to agree on a mechanism to begin implementing projects to regulate water management.

“We emphasise the importance of a fair understanding that takes into account the interests of both parties, in accordance with the principles of fairness and good neighbourliness,” he added.

In March 2024, the Iraqi National Security Council banned the PKK from operating in the country, following a top security meeting with a Turkish delegation in Baghdad.

