US launched 1,712 attacks on Yemen since 15 March, Houthis report

The Houthis in Yemen have reported that the US has launched 1,712 attacks on Yemen by sea and air since 15 March.

In a report aired on the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV, details were shared about the mutual attacks between the US and Yemen since mid-March.

The report stated that since 15 March, the US has conducted 1,712 attacks on Yemen, which were met with over 131 counterattacks involving the use of 253 ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones.

The report also pointed out that this is the first time the US has deployed the “Truman” and “Carl Vinson” aircraft carriers to the region.

It mentioned that the Houthis inflicted heavy losses on the US, downing eight MQ-9 drones and one F360 reconnaissance plane, and for the first time, forcing “ghost” planes and F-18 fighter jets to retreat from the airspace.

The report also highlighted 24 attacks that forced the Truman aircraft carrier to retreat to the northernmost part of the Red Sea and led to the deployment of the Carl Vinson for support.

Ansar Allah: Our ceasefire agreement with the US does not include Israel

These attacks on the US are reported to have cost over $3 billion.

Despite the US military efforts in support of Israel, Yemen has reportedly carried out “qualified” operations targeting Ben Gurion airport and Negev Air Force Base.

The report emphasised that all of these attacks led to the US announcing that it would halt its operations in Yemen in exchange for no further attacks on US ships in the Red Sea.

On 6 May, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi announced that a ceasefire had been established between the US and the Houthis, halting attacks in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandeb Strait.