US: We don’t need Israel’s permission to make a deal with Houthis

Washington does not need Tel Aviv’s approval to take actions aimed at preventing Houthi attacks on American vessels and signing a deal with the group in Yemen, US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, said yesterday.

In an interview with the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, Huckabee stated: “The United States isn’t required to get permission from Israel to make some type of arrangement that would get the Houthis from firing on our ships.”

He added that, after consulting with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, he understood that Washington’s actions in response to Houthi attacks on Israel would depend on whether any American citizens had been harmed.

“There’s 700,000 Americans living in Israel,” Huckabee continued. “If the Houthis want to continue doing things to Israel and they hurt an American, then it becomes our business.”

The ambassador’s remarks follow Israeli media reports that President Trump has decided to cut communications with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid suspicions that Netanyahu is attempting to manipulate him.

