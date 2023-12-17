Middle East Monitor
Animal-driven carts transport injured to Nasser Hospital amidst ongoing Israeli aggression on Khan Younis

Middle East Monitor reports from Nasser Hospital at Khan Younis where patients are transported using animal-driven carts in the absence of ambulances. Israeli forces continued their attacks on the area resulting in many casualties. In the absence of trained critical aid, wounded arrive at the hospital dead, while others face delays in attempts to navigate the turmoil to get to a medical professional. The Israeli forces' targeting of medical facilities and personnel throughout the ongoing war caused immense stress on the available facilities with limited resources and a surge of injured.

December 17, 2023 at 2:27 pm

