Israeli minister promises support for police officer who assaulted Anadolu photojournalist

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir talked to a police officer Saturday who assaulted Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf and promised his return to duty “as soon as possible”, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ben-Gvir wrote on X that he conveyed that he would strive for his return to active duty.

The minister, citing the suspension of the officer, said: “Fighters should not be judged under inevitable conditions.”

– Attack by Israeli forces on Anadolu photojournalist

Israeli forces assaulted Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf on Dec. 15 while he was on duty in East Jerusalem.

The Israeli forces first drew weapons and then knocked down and kicked Alkharouf during a gathering of a group of Palestinians near the Al-Aqsa Mosque where restrictions had been imposed on Friday prayers.

Alkharouf, who was severely beaten on his face and parts of his body, was transported to Makassed Hospital by ambulance.

Israeli police also attacked cameraman Faiz Abu Rumaila, who was with Alkharouf.

Israeli authorities announced that police officers seen in the video attacking journalist Alkharouf had been suspended.

