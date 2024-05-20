Second encampment set up at Oxford University as admin refuses to negotiate

Students have set up a second encampment in front of Oxford University’s Radcliffe Camera.

Oxford Action for Palestine (OA4P) announced the new encampment yesterday morning and requested that the Administration agree to meet with the coalition to discuss demands. “Should the University respond to requests for negotiation, the Radcliffe Camera encampment would be taken down immediately,” it added.

This came a day after students staged a die-in outside Sheldonian theatre, disrupting entry to graduation ceremonies.

“Our encampment’s expansion sits on the lawn of the Radcliffe Camera, where men such as Alfred Milner, chief architect of the 1917 Balfour Declaration, sat and studied more than 100 years ago. Today, it remains an undying symbol of Oxford’s legacy,” OA4P said in a statement.

