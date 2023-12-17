Israeli forces shoot medical personnel amid press conference in the front of Kamal Adwan Hospital Israeli forces opened fire at the press conference held by medical personnel from the Palestinian Ministry of Health at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza. The shots disrupted the conference with no injuries or casualties. The hospital has been under siege and attacked several times over the past few days putting the lives of patients, medical personnel and refugees in danger and claiming the lives of many of them.