Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan calls on US to use influence over Israel to stop attacks on Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday called on the US to use its influence over Israel to stop the attacks on the Gaza Strip during his talks with his American counterpart Antony Blinken, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan discussed regional and global issues as well as Ankara-Washington relations with Blinken over the phone.

During discussions about the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Fidan pointed out that the situation in Gaza and the West Bank is deteriorating and urged the US to exert pressure on Israel to halt the attacks.

READ: 505 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank this year

The Turkish foreign minister also emphasized that Israel should be brought to the table to begin a political process aimed at realizing a fair and lasting peace based on a two-state solution, following the establishment of a complete cease-fire.

According to the sources, both leaders emphasized the importance of bilateral relations in keeping with the spirit of the US-Türkiye alliance, while Sweden’s NATO membership, the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, and cooperation in the defense industry were also discussed.

READ: 92 journalists killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7: Gaza government