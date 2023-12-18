3 Palestine women among 35 arrested overnight, rights group reveal

Three Palestinian women were among the 35 Palestinians detained overnight and this morning by the Israeli occupation forces in the Occupied West Bank.

According to the Wafa news agency, a woman and her niece were arrested during a home raid in the Occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, to pressure the woman’s brother into turning himself into the army. A university student in the same neighbourhood was also taken into custody.

Moreover, a 30-year-old woman was detained during a separate raid in Jericho, located to the east of the West Bank. In the Ramallah district, the army detained 14 individuals, with 12 of them from the village of Obwane, based west of Ramallah.

Additional detentions were reported in the Hebron, Qalqilya, Bethlehem and Jerusalem governorates, according to Prisoners’ advocacy groups.

The Israeli occupation army has arrested over 4,575 Palestinians since 7 October in the Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, Palestinian prisoners’ rights organisations said in a joint statement today. This includes Palestinians arrested from their homes, at military checkpoints, those forced to turn themselves in under pressure and those detained in administrative detention.

The Prisoners’ and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club highlighted the Israeli crimes and violations against Palestinians during the arrest campaign as the Occupation forces conducted extensive raids, subjected detainees to severe beatings, issued threats against them and their families, and carried out field investigations, particularly in the town of Abwein in the Ramallah District.

These operations were accompanied by widespread sabotage and destruction of Palestinian homes.

There are now more than 7,800 Palestinians being held in Israel’s prisons, including more than 2,870 administrative detainees – held without charge or trial, and 260 classified as “unlawful combatants” from Gaza, noting that the number may be higher since Israel does not release details of all those it has incarcerated.