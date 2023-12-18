Israel demolishes Palestinian homes, electricity network in Occupied West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces today demolished a Palestinian home under construction and dismantled an electricity network in the village of Majdal Bani Fadel, based south of Nablus.

According to Wafa news agency, Rami Nassar, the head of the Majdal Bani Fadel Village Council, reported that the Israeli forces stormed the village outskirts with two military bulldozers.

He added that they proceeded to demolish a house under construction, claiming it was in an area designated as C. Israel prevents construction in Area C of the Occupied West Bank, which is under its administrative and security control.

Moreover, the occupation forces dismantled a two-kilometre-long electricity network connecting the towns of Majdal Bani Fadel and Aqraba.

Palestinians in the area almost never receive the necessary building permits to renovate, extend or construct new homes for their families in the area. Meanwhile, Israel continues to expand illegal settlements in the area in an effort to push Palestinians out, rights groups have warned.

Such demolitions are regarded as illegal collective punishment and a violation of international human rights law.

