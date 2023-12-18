An American Jew says Gazans at ‘greatest immediate risk of loss of life’ An American Jews reflects on the stark difference between the conditions of Jews in America and Israel and Palestinians in Gaza. She says Jews are in their homes with enough free time to edit anti-Semitism videos ‘because they’re not being bombed every goddamn hour, because they're not a pregnant woman being forced to have a baby in unsanitary conditions, because they're not losing entire family bloodlines.’