Egypt has rejected the deployment of a joint Egyptian-Israeli force on the Philadelphia axis near the border with the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A recent Israeli bombing of the Philadelphia axis has angered Cairo, especially since the area is subject to a bilateral agreement that requires obtaining prior permission before carrying out any military actions

Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, said.

Egyptian officials are worried that any Israeli military operations in the area would have a direct impact on the situation in the Sinai Peninsula.

Cairo repeatedly reiterated that there were no tunnels in this area

KAN said.

The same issue was raised during recent discussions held by Shin Bet Director, Ronen Bar, with Egyptian officials, the broadcaster said.

There was no immediate comment from Egyptian or Israeli authorities on the report.

The Philadelphia axis is a narrow strip within the territory of the Gaza Strip, extending 14 km (8.7 miles) along the border between the enclave and Egypt.

Israeli Army Radio reported, Sunday, that Tel Aviv was planning to build an underground anti-tunnel wall near the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

Israel believes that the underground tunnels have been key to Hamas operations on the battlefield.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Hamas attack, killing at least 19,453 Palestinians, mostly children and women, according to health authorities in the seaside enclave.

Nearly 1,200 people are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while nearly 130 hostages remain in captivity.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.