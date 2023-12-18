Civilians suffering in 'heartbreaking' scenes in Gaza, says Tobias Menzies of ‘The Crown’

Renowned Emmy-winning actor, Tobias Menzies has joined the chorus of voices speaking out on the “very troubling” situation in the Gaza Strip, devastated by weeks of Israeli attacks, as well as the “heartbreaking” scenes of civilian suffering, Anadolu Agency reports.

Menzies, best known for his performance in hit shows, “The Crown” and “Game of Thrones”, pointed to the dire humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave as he spoke to Anadolu after a demonstration in London in support of healthcare workers in Gaza.

“I’m here to stand in solidarity with the health professionals who have lost their lives in Gaza in recent weeks,” he said in the interview on Saturday, when a large crowd held the rally and silent march led by British healthcare workers. More than 200 medical staff has been killed in Gaza since the ongoing Israeli attacks began on 7 October.

“It’s something close to my heart,” said Menzies, adding that he has worked in recent years for London-based charity, Medical Aid for Palestinians, and that he has supported their work with the medical professionals in the Occupied Territories.

Pointing out the Israeli attacks on medical infrastructure and healthcare workers, he said it was important for him to come and attend the demonstration.

“Very troubled by them,” said Menzies, who won the Emmy Award for supporting actor in 2021 for his role as Prince Philip in the third and fourth seasons of “The Crown”.

Many have lost their lives in Israel’s recent military action, noted the 49-year-old English actor, who went on to say that the killing of medical staff left the future for communities in Gaza “very compromised”.

Menzies also mentioned the current difficulties in delivering badly needed treatments for injured civilians.

“It’s very troubling what’s happening,” he stated.

‘Heartbreaking to see’

In response to a question about whether he feared censorship in the film industry for standing with Palestinian civilians in Gaza, Menzies said his position on the matter was a personal decision.

Since it’s a “very heated time, politically,” it has been a difficult cause to stand up, said Menzies, who “certainly” felt that it was important to highlight and maintain international law and in the conduct of armed conflicts.

“I think that this really affects security for both Israel and Palestine,” he stated, underlining that the conflict would “have to be resolved” at some point. “We’re looking for a long-term solution to this issue.”

Menzies stressed that breaking or bending international law would help nobody.

“The first thing that has to happen is the conflict needs to stop, so that relief can be brought to civilians, that they can get food or water, medical aid,” he said, emphasising that this needed to happen in the short term.

Fighting will not fix this issue and the solution will have to be political, he went on to say.

“I want to say, I’m so sorry. We really stand in solidarity with them and we see their suffering,” Menzies expressed in a message to people in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of families, including children, have been affected by the conflict and “it’s heartbreaking to see,” he said.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on 7 October.

At least 18,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Israeli attacks, most of them women and children, and 51,000 injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

