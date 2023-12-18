UNESCO marks World Arabic Language Day 

Today is World Arabic Language Day, a UNESCO designated annual celebration of the Arabic language and culture.

The event organised by the UN body through the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud Program for the Arabic Language kicks off today at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, under the theme ‘Arabic: The Language of Poetry and Arts’.

According to the UNESCO website, this year’s commemoration “will bring together researchers, academics, youth, and heads of international institutions,” featuring discussions on the Arabic language’s “influence on shaping knowledge, societal transformations through poetry, and its impact on the arts, while fostering cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue.”

The Holy Qur’an has immortalized the Arabic language throughout history.#World_Arabic_Language_Day#Makkah_in_Our_Hearts pic.twitter.com/zvppb0A9qo — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) December 18, 2023

World Arabic Language Day was established in 2010 and this year’s occasion coincides with the 50th anniversary of the UN’s official adoption of the Arabic language. One of the six official languages, Arabic is spoken by over 450 million people across the world today and is especially important to Muslims worldwide.

Remembering Taha Hussein: ‘The Dean of Arabic literature’

Similar events have also simultaneously been observed around the world, in a range of countries including Azerbaijan, the Maldives, Senegal and Singapore.

H.E.Ambassador Abdullah AlMadhi held an event and exhibition on the occasion of the World Arabic Language Day. The ceremony included many segments and performances. The celebration falls pic.twitter.com/ClLI4eslw7 — Saudi Embassy In Singapore (@KSAembassySOM) December 18, 2023

Speaking at an address in Baku, Dr. Fariz Ismailzade, vice rector of academic affairs at ADA University, announced that Arabic classes had begun at the university this year, noting that “Arab-Azerbaijani relations are strengthening. As a result, we pay close attention to this area. Arabic language education, as well as Arab culture, receive a lot of attention.”

Yesterday, the world’s first Arabic-Vietnamese dictionary made its debut to mark the event, held by the Saudi embassy in Hanoi.

Last week, the King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language launched the ‘Hamza’ standardised test aimed at non-native Arabic speakers, which will assess their proficiency in reading, listening, writing and speaking.

Abdullah Bin Saleh Al-Washmi, secretary-general of the academy, said the initiative is important due to the growing interest in learning Arabic for education, professional, religious and political purposes.

READ: Qatar Emir’s mother steps down as UNESCO ambassador due to inability to protect Gaza children