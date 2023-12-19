Britain's first MP of Palestinian descent presses government for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Layla Moran, the UK’s first MP of Palestinian descent, on Tuesday raised the alarm over the dire circumstances faced by her extended family trapped in a Gaza Church, Anadolu Agency reports.

During an urgent question session in the Commons on the Israel-Gaza conflict, Moran urged the UK government to support an “immediate bilateral ceasefire, underscoring that the ongoing violence is exacerbating tensions and hindering peace efforts.

“I have spoken before in this House about my extended family which is in the Holy Family Parish Church in Zeitoun in Gaza, and the situation has been desperate for weeks,” she said.

There are tanks outside the gates, there are soldiers and snipers pointing into the complex shooting at anyone who ventures out, and the convent was bombed

she added.

Moran revealed that her extended family members are among those facing a severe shortage of basic necessities, with some down to their “last can of corn”.

“There is no electricity. There is no clean water. And the updates that I had last night was that they’re down to their last can. I’m told of the pressure, that food has been delivered, but they’ve not seen it,’ she said.

And when this began a week ago, the IDF (Israeli Defence Force) soldiers ordered the civilians to evacuate against their will. Can the government confirm that it sees the forced displacement of civilians as unacceptable?

she asked.

The MP stressed that an immediate ceasefire is imperative to address the humanitarian crisis and to create an environment conducive to peace negotiations.

Foreign Office Minister, Andrew Mitchell, on the other hand, said: “The scale of civilian deaths and displacement in Gaza is shocking.” We, of course, want to see an end to the fighting, but this must be a sustainable ceasefire, meaning Hamas must stop launching rockets into Israel and release the hostages.”

“The whole House will be gravely concerned about the desperate situation in Gaza. It cannot continue and we are deploying all our diplomatic resources, including in the United Nations, to help find a viable solution,” he added.

Israel’s air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the 7 October attacks by Hamas have killed at least 19,667 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 52,586 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The war has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory’s housing damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

