Witnesses say Israeli warplanes targeted settler homes In an interview on Kan 11, an Israeli state-owned television channel, witnesses say Israeli warplanes and artillery targeted settlers' homes, forcing Israelis to flee their kibbutz. They described the scenes of tanks in the streets, missiles hitting houses, and people feeling with their children in their arms. On 7 October, Israeli tanks fired shells at settler's housing units in kibbutz Be'eri near Gaza, claiming to target Hamas fighters allegedly barricaded inside the residences.