Ex-Morocco PM: Palestine resistance is 'nation's honour'

Former Moroccan Prime Minister and Secretary-General of the Justice and Development Party Abdelilah Benkirane has hailed the bravery of the Islamic Resistance movement, Hamas, in its struggle against the Israeli occupation, saying they have succeeded in reviving the Palestinian cause.

Speaking during a meeting with party members in the city of Meknes, Benkirane said Hamas represents the “nation’s honour”, adding that despite the passage of 70 days since the Israeli occupation army launched its ruthless war against Gaza, committing horrific crimes against civilians, Israel has not even come close to defeating the resistance.

He said it is not logical for a “free man” not to appreciate the Palestinian resistance and its men. “We are not Israelis. We are Moroccans, Muslims and supporters of Hamas,” he added.

“We hear many international voices saying rights must be restored to their rightful owners, based on the 1967 borders and in accordance with international law, but the [Israeli] occupation does not listen to anyone, and continues its killing, terrorism, theft and rape,” he said.

The Secretary-General of the opposition Islamic Party added: “The Zionists kill Palestinians and blow up homes with weapons of mass destruction, which prompted the free world to rise up against the occupation and reject its crimes.” Israel, he added, has been committing these crimes against the Palestinians since its inception.

“We must show greater solidarity with the people of Palestine by participating in solidarity marches denouncing the aggression against Gaza, introducing Moroccan citizens to the Palestinian issue and explaining the importance of supporting the Palestinians and their cause.”

