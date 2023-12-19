Masha Gessen draws parallelisms between Nazi-era ghettos and Gaza and calls for pattern recognition Journalist Masha Gessen discusses his article 'In the Shadow of the Holocaust' on the Mehdi Hasan Show and calls for pattern recognition and putting the humanitarian promise of 'Never again' in action. He rejects the metaphor of 'Open-air prison' and emphasises that metaphors or analogies have to call up something people can imagine. Gessen asserts: 'The reason that I think it's important to use the word 'ghetto' is because it gives us language for what is happening now, which is that the ghetto is being liquidated. He poses a question regarding global responsibility saying: 'How are we going to make good on the promise of 'never again'?'