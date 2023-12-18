Israel snipers kill two Christian women in siege of Catholic Church in Gaza

Israel has killed two Christian women at a Catholic Church in the Gaza Strip, as Occupation forces continue to impose a siege on the building and shoot anyone who leaves, even to use the lavatory.

In a statement, on Saturday, by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, it revealed that an Israeli army sniper “murdered two Christian women inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza”. Nahida and Samar – a mother and her daughter besieged in the Church along with hundreds of other Gazan Christians – “were shot and killed as they walked to the Sister’s Convent. One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety”.

The Patriarchate’s statement highlighted that no warning was given before the shooting took place, clarifying that “they were shot in cold blood inside the premises of the Parish, where there are no belligerents”. Seven more people were also reportedly wounded by live fire as they tried to protect others.

An Israeli tank also fired three projectiles at the convent of the Sisters of Mother Teresa charity, subsequently destroying its generator and fuel supplies and making a building uninhabitable for 54 disabled people. Those affected “are currently displaced and without access to the respirators that some of them need to survive”.

OPINION: Israel is targeting Palestinian Christians

According to the Patriarchate and reports from some inside the Church, major parts of the compound have been destroyed and snipers are actively shooting at every moving person or object in the courtyard, even if they are attempting to go to the bathroom in the Sister’s Convent, like the two women were reportedly doing when killed.

British MP, Layla Moran – whose extended family is amongst those besieged in the church – has further revealed conditions faced by the stranded Gazan Christians under Israeli assault, stating on X that “My family in the Catholic Church in Gaza city are reporting white phosphorous and gunfire into their compound. The bin collector and the janitor have been shot and their bodies are lying outside and remain uncollected”.

Moran further expressed yesterday that “I am desperately worried for my extended family in Gaza City. They have no electricity, no water, no food and now a sniper is inside the Church compound where they are sheltering. My family are not collateral damage. We need an immediate bilateral ceasefire now”.

I am desperately worried for my extended family in Gaza City. They have no electricity, no water, no food, and now a sniper is inside the Church compound where they are sheltering. My family are not collateral damage. We need an immediate bilateral ceasefire now. pic.twitter.com/zQVpLSdtgN — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) December 17, 2023

The killing of the two Christian women has been condemned by many, including Pope Francis, who lamented yesterday “Unarmed civilians are the objects of bombings and shootings. And this happened even inside the Holy Family Parish complex, where there are no terrorists, but families, children, people who are sick or disabled, nuns.”

Francis said the two women were killed by “snipers” and also referred to the Patriarchate’s statement that a convent of nuns of the order founded by Mother Teresa was damaged by Israeli tank fire. He indicated that Israel’s actions and imposition of siege on the church are akin to “terrorism”.