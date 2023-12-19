Mother with critical brain injury awaits medical evacuation from Gaza A young girl from Gaza pleads immediate assistance to secure medical treatment abroad for her mother, who has been critically injured by shrapnel from a rocket lodged in her brain. The injury has reportedly caused complete paralysis, and there is a serious risk to her mother's life if she does not receive immediate adequate intervention. The child's request is a poignant and straightforward one: ‘I don't want my mum to die.’