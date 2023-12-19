Poverty rate in Israel skyrockets following military offensive in Gaza

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza is having a profoundly negative impact on the country’s economy according to findings by the Alternative Poverty Report. The annual report uncovered growing socio-economic emergency and deepening of poverty since the launch of Israel’s costly assault on Gaza, widely considered to be a genocide.

According to the report’s data, Israel’s indiscriminate killing of Palestinians in Gaza has significantly damaged the income of 19.7 per cent of the Israeli public, with 45.5 per cent expressing fears of a further deterioration into economic hardship. Shockingly, 100 per cent of charities dedicated to supporting the poor have reported receiving no aid from the Israeli government since the start of the invasion, despite an increasing number of requests for assistance.

The alternative poverty line, representing the minimum cost of living, is defined as 5,107 shekels ( $1,401) per month for an individual and 12,938 shekels ($3,551) for a family consisting of two adults and two children. Disturbingly, 81.8 per cent of aid recipients are in debt, 85.1 per cent suffer from energy deficiency, 79.3 per cent have chronic diseases, 81.6 per cent of elderly recipients live in poverty and 31.5 per cent face severe food insecurity.

The report highlights the existence of a population segment not officially classified as poor under National Insurance but, in reality, lives in poverty. Families with per capita income above the poverty line but below the minimum living cost face challenges meeting essential living conditions, resulting in varying levels of poverty.

Read: Gaza, from catastrophe to genocide: MEMO in Conversation with Professor Penny Green

The report also reveals that 50.9 per cent of aid recipients reduced or abandoned meals due to financial constraints. Nearly 40 per cent reported that their children had to cut down on meal sizes or forgo one of their meals due to insufficient funds, leading to compromises in providing recommended nutrition for their children.

In response to economic hardships, 62.1 per cent reported a worsening economic situation over the past year. Additionally, 20.8 per cent expressed a high possibility of having to vacate their homes due to difficulties in paying rent or housing loans. The economic strain forced 66.2 per cent to refrain from repairing significant defects in their apartments.

Furthermore, 73 per cent of aid recipients stated that economic hardship compelled them to forgo purchasing basic study tools and textbooks for their children. The lack of financial resources resulted in 69.4 per cent of them not having access to a computer for their children’s educational needs. Similarly, 85.1 per cent had to give up supplementary courses, school activities, and trips due to financial constraints.

Among the elderly population receiving assistance, 81.6 per cent live in poverty, with 50.5 per cent experiencing extreme poverty. Disturbingly, 35.5 per cent suffer from serious food insecurity, and 64 per cent have given up purchasing medicines or seeking medical treatment due to financial constraints.

The report underscores the worsening economic hardship post the war on Gaza. Despite a 58.1 per cent increase in families requiring support, all charities reported not receiving any government assistance since the war’s outbreak. Less than a third of associations received aid from local authorities, pointing to a dire situation requiring immediate attention.