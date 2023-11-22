Gaza, from catastrophe to genocide: MEMO in Conversation with Professor Penny Green

Israel has entered its annihilation phase in Gaza and transitioning from slow-motion to high speed genocide of the Palestinian population in the besieged enclave, argues law Professor Penny Green. Tel Aviv’s destruction of historic Palestine and the Palestinian people has been state policy since 1948 and the siege on Gaza was part of this long term strategy. The latest war might be about to change that. MEMO speaks to Professor Green who explains what factors demonstrate an active genocide, why Gaza has reached this catastrophic stage and how civil society can respond. She addresses head-on the accusations that the use of the term genocide is exaggerating the situation.

Green was one of over 50 leading scholars in criminology and state violence who signed a hard-hitting condemnation of Israel.

Green is Professor of Law and Globalisation at Queen Mary University of London, and was Head of the Law Department from September 2018-September 2022. She joined Queen Mary University of London in September 2014 following seven years as Professor of Law and Criminology at King’s College London. She studied Psychology, Anthropology and Sociology at the Australian National University before undertaking graduate studies and a doctorate in Criminology at the University of Cambridge.

