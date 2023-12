Israeli commander says Israel must do to Gaza what biblical Simeon and Levi did in Nablus An Israeli company commander draws parallels between the biblical account of Simeon and Levi's raid on Nablus, advocating for a similar approach in all of Gaza, to restore ‘the honour’ of Israel. In the Bible, Simeon and Levi raided Nablus with swords, killed every man, took all the women and children as hostages and looted the entire city.