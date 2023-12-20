Tensions rising between Egypt, Israel over bombing of border area

There has been a sharp increase in tension between Egypt and Israel after the latter bombed the Salah Al-Din Axis, known as the Philadelphia Axis, between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, a national security expert has said.

Speaking to Russia’s RT, Ahmed Refaat said: “Egypt has set and is setting the last limits for the enemy to understand what is possible and what is impossible.”

“Egypt, which is famous for its strategic patience in its policy, warns once, then the second time there will be a calculated escalation, and the third time the transgressing party will have no one to blame but itself, as national security issues do not know jokes and do not know tolerance or complacency,” he added.

The Egyptian researcher stressed that Egypt will not tolerate “test balloons”.

READ: Israel claims Egypt border post strike was a ‘mistake’

The Philadelphia axis is a narrow strip within the territory of the Gaza Strip, extending 14 kilometres (8.7 miles) along the border between the enclave and Egypt.

On Sunday, Israeli Army Radio reported that Tel Aviv was planning to build an underground anti-tunnel wall near the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

The axis is subject to a bilateral agreement that requires obtaining prior permission from the other party before carrying out any military actions in the area.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the Israeli security services fear senior Hamas officials may escape to the Sinai Peninsula through tunnels located under the Salah Al-Din Axis.