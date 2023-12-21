Middle East Monitor
Hamas: No talks on hostage swap deal before complete ceasefire in Gaza

December 21, 2023 at 1:04 pm

Crowds gather on steps of 850 Bryant Street Courthouse calling for drop of charges for 78 Bay Area residents who were arrested during the November 16 Israel-Palestine ceasefire protest that stopped traffic on the Bay Bridge during President Biden’s visit to San Francisco, as court appearances begin in San Francisco, California, United States on December 18, 2023 [Tayfun Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]

Hamas today announced that Palestinian resistance groups have taken a “national decision” ruling out talks with Israel on a prisoner exchange deal before a comprehensive ceasefire.

This decision is contingent upon a comprehensive cessation of the war in the Gaza Strip, Hamas said in a statement on Telegram.

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo yesterday amid Egyptian efforts to mediate a new hostage swap deal between the Palestinian group and Israel.

During a weeklong humanitarian pause in Gaza last month, Hamas released 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children. Nearly 130 Israelis have been held as prisoners of war in the Gaza Strip since 7 October. Nearly 10,000 Palestinians, including children and women, are being detained by Israel, the majority of those released report being tortured while incarcerated.

