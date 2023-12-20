Israel’s Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza war 'until the end’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Wednesday to continue the war on the Gaza Strip until destroying Hamas group, Anadolu Agency reports.

We are continuing the war until the end. It will continue until Hamas is eliminated—until victory

Netanyahu said in a statement.

His statements come amid reports about a possible deal between Israel and Hamas for a second humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip.

“Those who think we will stop are disconnected from reality.” Netanyahu said, adding that the army will not stop until “the destruction of Hamas, the return of our hostages and the removal of the threat from Gaza.”

Hamas leaders have only two options either to “surrender or die,” the Israeli premier said.

There was no comment from Hamas on Netanyahu’s statements.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack by Hamas, killing at least 19,667 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 52,586 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory’s housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.

