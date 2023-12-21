Israeli arrests 25 more Palestinians in West Bank, bringing tally to 4,655 since 7 October

Israeli occupation forces detained 25 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank today, taking the tally since 7 October to 4,655, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

The new arrests took place in the cities of Nablus, Tulkarm, Ramallah and Hebron across the occupied West Bank, the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

The figure of detainees does not include those arrested by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the statement explained.

“The arrests were marked by harassment, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, along with acts of sabotage and destruction in the homes of Palestinians,” the statement added.

At least 302 Palestinians have been killed and more than 3,100 others injured in the occupied West Bank since 7 October, according to Palestinian figures.

