Russia says White House official has ‘no idea about decency, honour, humanity’

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused a White House official of having “no idea about decency, honour, humanity or legitimacy” in comments which accused the US approach of deepening the crisis in the Middle East. Zakharova made her comments during a press conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications at the White House, John Kirby, had claimed that, “The Israelis are not making the slaughter, torture and rape of civilians in Gaza a war aim. It’s not baked into their plans. They’re not deliberately trying to kill civilians.”

In response, Zakharova said, “This can only be said by someone who has no idea about decency, honour, humanity or legitimacy, or someone who has lost all of the above.” These statements could be caused by a loss of conscience, she added.

“Everything the US is doing is directed against both Israelis and Palestinians,” Zakharova pointed out. “The US policy in the region leads to deaths on both sides, and what’s more, to nothing else but an escalation of the crisis in the Middle East. Not to the de-escalation of the situation, but to the deterioration of the general situation and to the emergence of such risks for the future of the region, which can have a truly fatal result.”

She noted that the position of the American leadership on the current crisis in the Middle East could be described as “anti-Semitic”.

