8,000 shoes: A reminder of every child killed in Gaza

8,000 pairs of shoes are placed in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on 20 December 2023 to highlight the Palestinian children killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023 [Abdullah Asiran/Anadolu Agency]
8,000 pairs of shoes are placed in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on 20 December 2023 to highlight the Palestinian children killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023 [Abdullah Asiran/Anadolu Agency]
8,000 pairs of shoes are placed in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on 20 December 2023 to highlight the Palestinian children killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023 [Abdullah Asiran/Anadolu Agency]
8,000 pairs of shoes are placed in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on 20 December 2023 to highlight the Palestinian children killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023 [Abdullah Asiran/Anadolu Agency]
READ: Israel pushing Gaza towards famine, rights group warns