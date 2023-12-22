Middle East Monitor
8,000 shoes: A reminder of every child killed in Gaza

Nearly 8,000 pairs of shoes were placed outside the Foreign Ministry in the Netherlands on 20 December 2023 to highlight the Palestinian children killed by Israel in Gaza since 7 October.

December 22, 2023 at 10:26 am

8,000 pairs of shoes are placed in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on 20 December 2023 to highlight the Palestinian children killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023 [Abdullah Asiran/Anadolu Agency]
