Israel forces destroy Palestinians village’s water network in Bethlehem

Israeli occupation forces closed and destroyed the water network in the Palestinian village of Al-Minya, based southeast of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

The destruction is seen as being part of the apartheid state’s efforts to control all water sources in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Zaid Kawazbeh, the head of the Al-Minya village council, said occupation forces placed barriers to seal off all three main entrances to the village. Following this blockade, the Israeli forces proceeded to destroy the water infrastructure serving the village.

Israel violates international law by destroying and pillaging water resources in the occupied Palestinian territories. It then uses stolen water to increase the supply to illegal Israeli settlements. The state discriminates blatantly by not boosting or even protecting water supplies to Palestinian communities on which it imposes a brutal occupation.

According to the Wafa news agency, the closure of the three entrances enforces a strict siege on the village, preventing residents from entering or leaving.

Zaid added that this incident marks the third deliberate targeting and destruction of the village’s water network by Israeli occupation authorities since 7 October.

Israel has increased its draconian measures against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since it launched its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip killing over 20,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, according to health authorities in the enclave.