Israel destroys barns, seize water pipes in northern Jordan Valley

Israeli occupation forces raided and demolished livestock pens belonging to Palestinian bedouins in Al-Baqaa villages in the northern Jordan Valley of the occupied West Bank, reported Wafa news agency.

Local human rights activist Aref Daraghmeh said occupation forces invaded the Al-Baqaa area, before destroying and confiscating water pipelines owned by a local resident, identified as Mowaffaq Daraghma.

He also said the several of the livestock pens demolished during the raid in the Ras Al-Ahmar area were owned by local farmer Jarrah Bani Odah.

Residents of these communities earn their living from raising livestock and herding, he explained, adding that the occupation’s actions are an effort to force them out of their land.

OPINION: The Israeli military opposes its politicians’ annexation of the Jordan Valley

The Jordan Valley makes up about one third of the total area of the occupied West Bank.

Farmers and shepherds in the territory are already suffering from a slowed economy that was already in crisis, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two areas are subject to frequent Israeli invasions, including the demolition of homes, structures and barns, in addition to the levelling of farmland and grazing areas, amidst constant plans to build and expand Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands in direct violation of international law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the government will begin discussions in July on exerting sovereignty over the occupied Jordan Valley and illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

A Middle East ‘peace plan’ announced by US President Donald Trump in January outlined America’s recognition such a move while envisaging a demilitarised Palestinian state.

READ: Greater Israel is the objective as Netanyahu plans to wipe Palestine off the map