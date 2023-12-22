Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farms, olive trees in Nablus

Dozens of Israeli settlers on Friday attacked Palestinian farms and olive trees in the village of Qusra, south of Nablus in occupied West Bank, Wafa news agency reported.

Local activist Fuad Hassan said the settlers plowed more than 30 dunums (equivalent to 7.4 acres) in the village’s Al-Furn area.

The settlers, protected by Israeli forces, also uprooted and seized dozens of olive trees, he added.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 Israeli settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank, adjacent to East Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

While the world’s attention is focused on Gaza, where Israeli attacks since the October 7 attack by Hamas has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians and led to a humanitarian catastrophe, violence in the occupied West Bank has grown.

At least 300 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops, arrest raids and attacks by illegal Jewish settlers since October.

