Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 rises to 20,258: Health Ministry

December 23, 2023 at 6:33 pm

Palestinian relatives mourn over the dead bodies of their beloved ones, died after Israeli attacks, as they arrive to receive the dead bodies from the morgue of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on December 23, 2023. [Ahmed Zaqout – Anadolu Agency

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has risen to 20,258, with 53,688 injuries, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the ministry said 201 more people were killed and 368 others injured over the past 24 hours.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

