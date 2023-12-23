Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 rises to 20,258: Health Ministry

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has risen to 20,258, with 53,688 injuries, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the ministry said 201 more people were killed and 368 others injured over the past 24 hours.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

