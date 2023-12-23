Palestine accuses Israel of exploiting war on Gaza 'to seize control of the Al-Aqsa Mosque'

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused the Israeli government on Friday of exploiting the world’s preoccupation with the Israeli war on Gaza ‘to seize control of the Al-Aqsa Mosque’ in occupied East Jerusalem, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Israel exploits the preoccupation with the genocide war in Gaza Strip and imposes more Judaization measures against Al-Aqsa Mosque,” it said in a statement.

It strongly condemned the Israeli forces’ assault on Palestinian worshippers and preventing them from reaching the mosque, as well as condemned the Israeli assault on journalists who were present at the scene.

Early Friday, Israeli police attacked Palestinians in East Jerusalem after preventing them from reaching the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers.

Witnesses said police fired sound bombs and tear gas at Palestinians.​​​​​​​

Large police contingents were deployed at the gates of Jerusalem’s Old City, and checkpoints were set up to prevent worshipers from passing, and only elderly individuals were allowed to cross.

Since the start of the latest conflict in Gaza on Oct. 7, Israeli police have imposed severe restrictions on the entry of worshipers to the mosque, which intensify on Fridays.

Israeli settlers’ extreme groups in the West Bank have also increased attacks on Palestinians, a development that has been decried by the UN and a number of countries.

