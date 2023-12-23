Human Rights Watch reports content in support of Palestine on Meta being censored Human Rights Watch released a new report on the patterns of censoring pro-Palestinian content on Meta, specifically Instagram and Facebook. Their report came after reviewing over 1,000 cases and finding more than 30% of the content or action taken was without appeal. The censorship consisted of removal of content, suspension of accounts, restrictions on features like Instagram and Facebook Live, and shadow banning. Human Rights Watch is sending a clear message to Meta: 'Stop silencing support for Palestine.