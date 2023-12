'If Only You Knew a Palestinian' Poetry, once again, connects people Anees the rapper posted a poem titled 'If only you knew a Palestinian', narrating the markers of the Palestinian people and how other people of the world may connect to them. He goes on to assert the evident pain in the daily aspects of life, and how people who get a chance to meet Palestinians as families get to see it clearly and convey it to others. Anees calls on his audience to continue advocating for a ceasefire through every peaceful tool available and voice their solidarity with Gaza on every platform they get. He highlights this time as the most critical time their help is needed in Palestine.