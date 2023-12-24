Israel arrests 10 more Palestinians in West Bank as tally nears 4,700 since 7 October

Israeli army forces rounded up 10 more Palestinians in the West Bank on Sunday, taking the tally since 7 October to 4,695, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

One woman was among those arrested during military raids carried out in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus, and Jenin, the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The figure of detainees does not include those arrested by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

While the world’s attention is focused on Gaza, where Israeli attacks since the 7 October attack by Hamas have killed at least 20,424 Palestinians and led to a humanitarian catastrophe, violence in the occupied West Bank has grown.

More than 300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire and in attacks by illegal Jewish settlers since 7 October, according to Palestinian figures.

READ: Israeli army ‘executed’ dozens of elderly people in Gaza: Rights monitor