Israeli forces release Gaza’s detainees through Karm Abu Salem crossing with evident signs of torture Israeli forces released some of the people detained from Gaza through the Karm Abu Salem border crossing with evident signs of torture. The detainees who appeared to be beaten and wounded, in addition to being dehydrated, pose a question regarding the conditions and treatment of the people in custody of Israeli soldiers. Human Rights advocates expressed grave concern emphasising the need for immediate investigation and for any abusers to be held accountable.