Former Israeli negotiator believes Palestinians have a right to return to their land Daniel Levy, a former Israeli negotiator, acknowledged the Palestinians' right to return to their homeland after their displacement during the Nakba in 1948. In Al Jazeera’s Centre Stage programme, Levy said that as someone who ‘never came from that part of the world… how can I possibly have the right to go and live there, if someone indigenous to that land whose family was driven from there does not have that right?’