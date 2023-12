LIVE UPDATES: Forced displacement of Palestinians would constitute 'serious breach of Intl law': NGO "This concern follows Israel's forcible transfer of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians within Gaza. Palestinians fear further displacement could lead to a refugee crisis like the catastrophic events of 1948, known in Arabic as the 'Nakba'," the nongovernmental organization said in a statement. It also warned against the growing risk of mass deportation of Palestinians to Egypt, as the council's head Jan Egeland said that it also "amounts to an atrocity crime."