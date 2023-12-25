Middle East Monitor
Turkiye rescues 28 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

December 25, 2023 at 12:28 pm

Turkish Coast Guard units rescue irregular migrants after Greek authorities pushed them into Turkish territorial waters in Izmir, Turkiye on November 29, 2022 [Turkish Coast Guard Command/Anadolu Agency]

The Turkish Coast Guard announced Sunday that it rescued 28 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea, Anadolu Agency reports.

Coast guard units rescued the irregular migrants from a rubber boat off Seferihisar district in Izmir province.

Turkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

