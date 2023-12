Former Israeli ambassador to US discusses Biden's stance on Gaza The former Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister, Danny Ayalon, says US President Joe Biden is strategically ‘walking a very fine line’ on Israel’s war in Gaza. On one hand, Ayalon says Biden is calling for the minimisation of casualties in Gaza, but on the other hand, he is appeasing critics to allow Israel to continue with its operations in Gaza, giving Israel the time it needs to ‘eliminate Hamas.’