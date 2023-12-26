Turkish President Erdogan pledges ongoing support for oppressed, especially in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday expressed the nation’s enduring commitment to support the oppressed, particularly in the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

At a ceremony in Ankara commemorating poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy, who wrote the words of Turkiye’s national anthem, Erdogan said: “We will continue to cry out in Akif’s language for those killed, exploited, and oppressed, especially in Gaza, and stand on the side of justice and the just.”

In response to continued attacks on Turkiye’s independence, Erdogan stressed the nation’s determination to secure its future.

He also urged a united effort to maintain a resolute position against any activities jeopardising the country’s internal cohesion.

Following last week’s PKK terrorist attacks which killed 12 soldiers who were part of Operation Claw-Lock, Turkiye reaffirmed its determination to fight and eliminate terrorism at its source, and carried out airstrikes that destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria and neutralised many terrorists.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Turkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Turkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ: Foreign ministers of Turkiye, UAE discuss situation in Gaza