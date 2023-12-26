Middle East Monitor
Israel detains senior Palestinian leader Khalida Jarrar

December 26, 2023 at 12:20 pm

Palestinians senior leader and lawmaker Khalida Jarrar in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, on September 26, 2021 [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]

Israel detained early Tuesday senior Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar from her home in occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces raided the city of Al-Bireh, and arrested Jarrar after searching her home.

Jarrar is a prominent figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the second largest faction in the Palestine Liberation Organization, and was elected a member of the legislative council in the last parliamentary elections held in 2006.

She has been arrested several times by Israeli, and was last released in September 2021 after spending two years behind bars.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since the fighting broke out on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.

More than 300 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces in the West Bank since 7 October in addition to over 3,100 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

