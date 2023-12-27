Doctors Without Borders: No longer have words to describe the 'horror' in Gaza

The “horror” being witnessed in the Gaza Strip has reached a point where there are no longer words to describe it, Doctors Without Borders’ Medical Coordinator in Palestine, Guillemette Thomas, said.

In her interview with France Info radio yesterday, Thomas said that the victims of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza are civilians.

She explained that Palestinians in Gaza are facing difficulty in accessing food, adding that the people there do not have the money to buy even basic items.

The MSF coordinator added that the communication networks in the Gaza Strip have been severed, preventing humanitarian relief workers from communicating with each other and therefore obstructing the delivery of aid to residents.

Thomas expressed her deep concern about what is happening in Gaza, saying there are no longer words to describe the horror that Gaza is experiencing today.

Since 7 October, the ongoing Israeli war against the Gaza Strip has resulted in 20,915 deaths and 54,918 injuries, with most of the victims being children and women, massive destruction of infrastructure, and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to the authorities in Gaza and UN agencies.

