Egypt urges citizens to leave Sudan

Egypt on Wednesday called on its citizens to leave Sudan quickly and refrain from travelling to it “under any circumstances”, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced the evacuation of several Egyptian students stranded in the city of Wad Madani in Al-Jazirah state in Sudan which is experiencing military conflicts.

It noted that the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan successfully evacuated 18 students, including some of their parents, from the city of Wad Madani.

The ministry urged all citizens in Sudan, including those in areas not affected by armed conflicts, to leave Sudan quickly, advising against any travel to Sudan at the present time.

Since mid-April, the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) have been engaged in a war that has resulted in more than 12,000 deaths and over 6 million displaced and refugees, according to the United Nations.

Last Thursday evening, al-Burhan vowed to “hold accountable those failing to do their duties” following the announcement on 18 December by the Rapid Support Forces of their control over the city of Wad Madani after four days of battles with the army.

On 19 December, the Sudanese army announced the withdrawal of its forces from the city and initiated an investigation into the reasons and circumstances of the withdrawal from their positions.

READ: As fighting spreads, UN suspends food assistance in parts of Sudan