As fighting spreads, UN suspends food assistance in parts of Sudan

The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) has temporarily suspended food assistance in some parts of Sudan’s state of Gezira as fighting spreads south and east of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, the aid agency said in a statement today.

Reuters reported the WFP saying that around 300,000 people have fled Gezira in a matter of days, since clashes erupted on Friday.

WFP has put food deliveries on hold in some locations in Gezira, said Eddie Rowe, WFP’s representative and country director in Sudan, adding that its teams are working around the clock to provide food aid in locations where it is still possible.

In a statement released yesterday Save the Children “Eight months after the escalation of conflict, it is getting harder and harder to find a safe place in Sudan. It’s an international crisis and needs urgent international attention and support to find a peaceful resolution and provide aid to those who desperately need it.”

