Israeli army has killed 8,800 Palestinian children in 82 days: Gaza media office

December 27, 2023 at 9:04 pm

Injured Palestinian people, including children are taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for a treatment as Israeli attacks continue in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on December 23, 2023 [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]

Israel has killed 8,800 children alongside 6,300 women since the offensive on Gaza started on 7 October, the Gaza media office said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

It said that “the number of killed Palestinians who have been brought to the hospitals in the strip since the beginning of the war has reached 21,110.”

“During 82 days of the comprehensive genocidal war, the Israeli army committed 1,779 massacres, resulting in 28,110 martyrs and missing individuals,” it added.

