Nakba Day marked in UK by pro-Palestine protests against arms shipments to Israel

Pro-Palestinian activists staged demonstrations on Wednesday outside arms manufacturers across the UK in protest against the shipping of weapons and parts to Israel, Anadolu has reported. The protests mark the 76th anniversary of the Nakba and the creation of the Zionist state of Israel in Palestine.

In one demonstration in Glasgow, protesters blocked the entrance to arms manufacturer Thales, demanding an end to the supply of ammunition and weapons to Israel. Meanwhile, members of the Palestine Action group blocked all entrances to Elbit System’s UAV Engines Ltd in Shenstone. The group wrote on X that six members were arrested by police officers at the scene.

“Palestine Action dyed fountains red at Chamberlain Square and Victoria Square in Birmingham, symbolising Britain’s involvement in 76 years of ethnically cleansing Palestine,” said the group, which shared photos of the fountains.

Three-quarters of a million Palestinians were expelled from their homes and lands by “Jewish terrorists” in 1948 to make way for the creation of Israel. Despite it being a condition of the state’s membership of the United Nations, Israel has never allowed the Palestinian refugees to exercise their legitimate right to return to their land.

